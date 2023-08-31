MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a man accused in connection with a robbery caught on a Dunkin security camera early Thursday morning.

Security video shows the man inside the Dunkin at 122 Londonderry Turnpike around 2:10 a.m. He was seen inside taking money from the cash registers.

Police said he was in the building for less than two minutes before possibly getting into a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester PD at 603-668-8711 or via the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

