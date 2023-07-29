NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire have identified the man they say smashed and shattered the back windows of several cars this week.

23-year-old Travis Moseley allegedly smashed the windows of four cars on Sunday afternoon. Police received the four calls reporting the property damage within ten minutes, and all victims gave similar accounts of the vehicle involved.

Police are also investigating a similar incident overnight on Tuesday.

Police said Moseley drives a silver 2018 Ford Escape and are asking anyone with information to call police at (603)659-6636.

