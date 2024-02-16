TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a state hospital in Tewksbury.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Tewksbury State Hospital around 7 p.m. found a person who had been stabbed during an altercation between parties who are known to each other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are seeking Brian Kobs in connection with the incident. Kobs is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, last seen wearing a black and white shirt, tan or yellow jacket, jeans and gray shoes.

The Tewksbury Police Department Drone Unit, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and multiple K-9 units searched the area, but police now believe that Kobs may have left the area.

Police do not believe this is a random incident. Tewksbury Police detectives continue to conduct an active and ongoing investigation into this matter.

Anyone with information on Kobs’s whereabouts is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373. Those who wish to send anonymous tips can do so by visiting: https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

