Police searching for man allegedly involved in stabbing of 4 at Hudson bar

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to four people being stabbed at a Hudson bar Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight at the Old Schoolhouse Pub on School Street just before midnight found two people who had been stabbed in the stomach area and one person stabbed in the arm inside the pub, and a person stabbed in the leg outside the pub, police said.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

After investigating, police said the four victims were inside the pub when a large fight broke out and a man who knew the victims brandished a knife and attacked them. Police issued a warrant for Diony Cimini-Freitas, 26, of Hudson, on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

