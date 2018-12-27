Police searching for man caught on camera breaking into Quincy home on Christmas

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera ransacking a home in Quincy on Christmas day, officials say.

Homeowner Susan Holt was just coming home from spending the holidays out of town when she noticed that something was wrong.

Holt said she knew something was off when she noticed two drawers on an end table were left wide open.

A quick inventory of her place revealed that her jewelry box, which had been sitting on top of a dresser, and her Bluetooth speaker were both missing.

“I live by myself,” an emotional Holt told 7News reporter Kimberly Bookman. “I just want my dogs and myself to be safe. I feel like that safety was broken.”

Not long after moving into the home in July, Holt installed a motion camera so that she could keep an eye on her dogs.

The camera was unplugged, but not before it caught the image of the intruder.

“You can see his hood go by the camera,” Holt said. “Then maybe a second later he turns back and covers his face and looks at the camera.”

The man can be described as a white man in his 20s with hair on his jawline. He appears to have been wearing a gray hoodie and boxing or workman’s gloves.

The suspect entered the home through an unlocked bulkhead located in the backyard.

He was in the home for 15 minutes before leaving and breaking into another home on the other side of the city, police say.

Holt says that a clue from her case helped detectives link the two incidents.

The officer sent her a photo of her Bluetooth speaker that was found in the second location.

Police do not think that these two break-ins are connected to the rash of break-ins that have taken place in Quincy over the last two weeks.

“All I can say is I forgive him,” Holt said. “I hope he gets the help that he needs.”

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this crime come forward.

