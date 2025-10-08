WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who crawled through a window and broke into a home where several college students live in Waltham early Tuesday morning.

The man was captured on surveillance video entering the house on Floyd Street around 3:30 a.m., looking around the kitchen, and walking into the next room. It also captured a clear photo of the man’s face, before police said he took the camera.

“After seeing the guy climbed through their window, that is definitely alarming to me,” said Evan Heath, who lives across the street.

“It’s really an eye opener that like genuinely no matter where you are, it’s not always safe,” said Thomas Evangelidis, another resident across the street.

According to police, this is not the first time the house was broken into in recent weeks.

The group of college students who live in the house tell 7NEWS they set up the camera after having food and shoes stolen multiple times in the last month.

Heath and Evangelidis live across the street, and said they also bought a surveillance camera after they said they’ve been having similar experiences in their home.

“It’s uncomfortable, but also it’s a real realization seeing that this is actually happening,” said Evangelidis.

“It doesn’t make me feel safe knowing if I happen to leave the door unlocked one night, and all of a sudden a guy could be breaking into my house,” said Heath.

Waltham police said besides the camera, nothing of great value was taken from the home, it was mostly just food.

