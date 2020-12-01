Police searching for man caught on camera stealing tree, equipment from Raynham farm

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video captures the moment a man hops over a fence to steal a tree from the Garden Patch Christmas Tree Farm in Raynham early Monday morning.

Co-owner Steven Vilasboas said the man also stole thousands of dollars worth of ornaments, equipment, cash registers and credit card machines.

Now, he said he hopes his business will be able to rebound from the loss.

“We put it all over Facebook and stuff so there have been people who came in and are like, ‘Hey I’ve never been here before so we want to support you,” he said. “So hopefully. But still, you know, you still get that shock where you’re like are they gonna come back?”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Raynham police.

