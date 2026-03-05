BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are trying to identify a person who was caught on camera entering a gated area behind a home in South Boston Sunday night.

Investigators said the person walked up the back stairs of the home on Telegraph Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. before running off.

Jon Miarecki told 7NEWS the encounter happened at his home. His surveillance video captures the person at a downstairs neighbor’s door, head up the stairs, then appear to cover their face once they notice the camera. The person was then seen leaving through an alley next to the home.

“He was trying to get into there and then walked up the stairs,” said Miarecki. “It’s very creepy.”

Residents said this is the second suspicious incident to happen at the house in the last month.

Stephen Lansing, who lives above Miarecki, said he encountered a stranger trying to get into his bedroom window two weeks ago.

“Like midnight, laying in bed, heard this crunching of the snow as someone walked,” Lansing explained. “It gets louder, and all of a sudden, I hear, like, my window sill and that sound of the window going up. I look at the window and someone’s head just pokes through the window through the blinds and just looks at me.”

That same weekend, another resident on Mercer Street in South Boston reported waking up to a man standing in their bedroom and looking at them, before they were able to chase the person out.

Many in the neighborhood say they are unsettled by the recent activity, and they are taking steps to protect their homes.

“It definitely has everybody in the neighborhood sort of on edge,” said Conor Kenrick, who lives in the area.

“We’re definitely being more vigilant about just trying to keep all of our doors and windows locked,” said Mike Kitterick, another South Boston resident.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Boston police.

