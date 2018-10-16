Police searching for man caught on video undressing, jumping into shark-filled aquarium tank

(WHDH) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on video walking into an aquarium in Toronto, stripping naked, jumping into a large tank and swimming around with more than a dozen sharks.

The video, which was shared on YouTube, shows the man jump into the shark-infested tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada on Friday.

The Toronto Star reports that the man, later identified as 37-year-old David Weaver, purchased an aquarium ticket around 10 p.m. before disrobing and leaping into the water.

Video from onlookers showed a number of sharks pass the skinny-dipper as he swam around at his own leisure.

WARNING: Some may find the following surveillance video disturbing

Security guards were able to eventually coax Weaver out of the water and brought him towels to cover up, according to the news outlet.

Weaver was ordered to stay put until police arrived but fled in a minivan that had British Columbia license plates, officials said.

About two hours before the bizarre incident, Weaver allegedly assaulted someone at random outside of a medieval fair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to contact Toronto Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

