Police searching for man caught peeking into bathroom stall at North Shore Community College

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - North Shore Community College police are searching for a suspect who was caught peeking into a women’s bathroom stall at a faculty member Tuesday.

The faculty member reported to campus police that while inside the bathroom on the second floor of the McGee Building in Lynn, she spotted a man staring up at her as he laid on the ground in the stall next to her, Interim Campus Police Chief David Cook said.

Officers reportedly heard her cry for help and attempted to stop and identify the suspect, but he managed to exit the building.

Campus police are working with Lynn police to identify the suspect, who is described as a 22-year-old black man, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

The public is urged not to approach this man and instead call campus police at 781-477-2100 or call ext. 6222 with any information.

