Police searching for man in connection with armed assault at Malden MBTA station

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with an armed assault that unfolded at the Malden MBTA station earlier this week.

The individual in question is wanted for an alleged knife assault and attempted robbery at the station on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

