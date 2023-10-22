GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning the public to be on alert as they search for a man in connection with a death that occurred inside a home in Gardner on Sunday morning, officials said.

Aaron Pennington, 33, of Gardner, is being sought in connection with the death of a woman on Cherry Street. Her name has not been released.

He is described as being a white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW model 320 with a MA Veteran plate 8A30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gardner police at 978-632-5600. If you see Pennington do not approach him, as he is potentially armed.

