LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a bank robbery in Leominster Tuesday, officials said.

At around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Santander bank at 11 Park St., according to the Leominster Police Department.

Police said the suspect is around 35 to 45 years old and was wearing a pink medical mask inside the bank. He was also wearing a green jacket, black jogging pants, black hat with a CAT logo, gray hiking boots, and a silver necklace, police said.

The man is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Leominster Detective Michael Kochanski at 978-534-7560. They can also text “LPDMATIP” to 847411 to report it anonymously.

