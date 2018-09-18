Police searching for man peering into woman’s motel window in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was reportedly peering into the window of a woman’s motel room in Rockport on Friday.

Police responding to the Eagle House Beachside Motel about 8 p.m. say a woman reported seeing a man’s face pressed against the screen of her room window.

The woman said the man appeared to be bald or balding, but was unable to provide more details, according to police.

After a search of the area, spanning multiple locations, police were unable to find a man matching the description given by the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Rockport police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the alleged man. Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or has information is asked to call police at 978-546-1212.

