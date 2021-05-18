Police searching for man suspected of stealing money, cargo van from Sharon hotel

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly stole money and a cargo van from a hotel in Sharon over the weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

Nicholas Hart, a former employee at the Best Western Plus Sharon, was able to steal $390 in cash and a white 2011 GMC Savana from the hotel on Sunday, according to the Sharon Police Department.

The van that the 35-year-old is accused of stealing has a commercial plate with Massachusetts registration R86218, officials said.

Hart is also said to have two active warrants out of Woburn and one active warrant out of Waltham.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

