MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A search got underway in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday for a man who police said is “armed and dangerous” after a shooting that sent one man to an area hospital.

Police said the man who was shot, age 34, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound “to his lower extremity” after calls initially came in reporting a shooting around 3 p.m. on Front Street.

Police said the suspect, Anthony Barahona, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

The suspect and the man who was shot, police said, are known to each other.

“The gun has not been recovered so Barahona should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Manchester police asked anyone with information about this incident or the location of Barahona to call the police department at 603-668-8711. Individuals can also provide an anonymous tip through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

