Police searching for man tied to Cambridge bank robbery

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery on Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. were told an unarmed man had taken an undisclosed amount of money and fled, police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic and in his mid-forties. He was said to be wearing a blue hat, mask and jeans.

Update: No weapons were displayed and an unknown amount of money was taken by a suspect. Units are still actively searching the area for a possible suspect. He was described as a white or hispanic man in his mid-40s, wearing a blue hat and blue mask with jeans. #CambMA — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)