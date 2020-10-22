Police searching for man wanted in connection with assault of MBTA worker

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with the assault of an MBTA employee in Boston earlier this month.

The alleged assault occurred at the Chinatown station on Sunday, Oct. 11, around 12:30 p.m., according to Transit police.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance images that showed the man in question wearing a red Patriots shirt, jeans, work boots, and a Nike hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

