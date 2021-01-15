Police searching for man wanted in connection with taser assault on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with an assault involving a taser on an MBTA bus on Christmas Eve, officials announced Friday.

The alleged assault happened on a bus at the Forest Hills Station just after 2 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

Investigators released surveillance images that showed the man in question wearing a black winter hat, a face mask with white dots, multiple chains, and ripped jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

