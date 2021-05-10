Police searching for man who allegedly attacked person in stroller at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly attacked a person in a stroller at an MBTA station last week.

Officers responding to reports of an assault at the Green Line Park Street station on May 1 at 8 a.m. were told a man called another man sitting in a stroller a derogatory name and then assaulted him, police said. The victim was allegedly injured in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBTA police at 617-222-1050.

