MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly robbed a bank after escaping a transitional housing unit in New Hampshire last week.

Michael Wells, 55, of Manchester, was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery at a Citizen’s Bank in the city on the morning of Aug. 12 after investigators learned that he had walked away from the Calumet House earlier in the week, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say Wells handed a note to the bank teller, said he had a gun, and fled on foot.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections has also issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with his escape.

Police warned that Wells is also a registered sex offender.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

