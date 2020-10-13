Police searching for man who allegedly robbed NH Newbury Comics at knifepoint

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly robbed a Newbury Comics at knifepoint in Salem, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Newbury Comics in the Mall at Rockingham Park at 3:15 p.m. were told a man was stealing items from the store and pulled a knife on an employee who confronted him, police said. The man then fled and got into the passenger seat of a waiting car that drove away, police said.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 40-year-old white male between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 180 and 220 pounds, with black hair and wearing a mask, blue jeans, and a black sweater.

The car was described as an older model black Jaguar.

