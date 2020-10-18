Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Subway in NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Subway in Hudson, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at the Subway in the Walmart on Lowell Road at 4:45 p.m. were told a man demanded money from the cashier and fled on foot, police said.

The man was described as heavyset and wearing a baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, tan pants and facemask. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-594-115

