Police searching for man who allegedly tried to lure 11-year-old into car in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old into his car while she was walking her dog Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance on Lilah Lane and Thomas Drive at 2:20 p.m. were told an 11-year-old girl was walking he dog when a man she did not know told her to get in his car, police said. The girl refused and ran to a neighbor’s house.

The suspect was described as a heavyset 60-year-old white man with black and white hair driving a dark grey sedan with a dent and scratches near the rear driver’s side door. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 781-944-1212.

