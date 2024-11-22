BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man they say approached several children outside the Snowden School in Boston Thursday – and who one student told police had done something inappropriate.

Officers were called to the school on Newbury Street at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said a man was seen talking to students as they went in and out of the building. According to police, that man may also have touched a student.

According to a police report, two students told police they’ve seen the man before hanging around the school.

One of those students said the man asked him for his phone number and they started texting.

The student went on to say that, during a conversation outside the school, the man touched his chest and asked him if he worked out.

The student said the two communicated over text for some time before the student eventually blocked the man’s number.

