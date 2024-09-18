BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she was walking home from school in Brockton Tuesday, police said.

The teenager said she was approached by a man in the driveway of 279 West Elm St., on her way back from West Middle School, according to the Brockton Police Department.

“The victim managed to escape after a brief struggle and fled to her home,” the department said in a statement.

School police officers were notified of the incident on Wednesday, prompting investigators to search for the suspect, police said.

The man is described as a Black man in his 20s, missing two front teeth, and wearing a black shirt with multicolored lettering, along with gray pants, police said. He was seen riding a blue bicycle with white lettering.

“We are working closely with the Brockton Police Department to support the student and family affected by this deeply concerning incident and will work with the police to help in identifying a suspect,” Brockton Public Schools Interim Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a statement.

“We have notified our school community and encourage students to remain vigilant and report anything they find concerning to a trusted adult,” she continued.

