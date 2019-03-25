Police searching for man who attacked, robbed woman in Quincy park

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a man who violently assaulted and robbed a woman in a park on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Russell Park at 11:12 a.m. spoke with the 49-year-old victim who had visible injuries, according to police.

The woman said that 15 minutes before they arrived, a man threw her to the ground while she was walking on a dirt path behind the tennis courts, stole money from her purse, and fled toward Faxon Field.

A Quincy police K-9 officer was able to locate the victim’s sneakers and jacket in the wooded area in which the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s who is bald, clean-shaven and was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

