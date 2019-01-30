LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Police in Los Angeles are searching for a man who “brutally punched” two women at a hot dog stand last Saturday.

LAPD Det. Megan Aguilar says police found out about the violent attack the next afternoon after the two women, who suffered concussions, were released from the hospital and went to the department to file a report.

“We are not sure why these people stood around and didn’t intervene,” she said.

The victims told officers that the incident stemmed from hot dogs.

“He was arguing with the vendor over something,” Aguilar said. “One of the women says, ‘hey, we just want to get our hot dog.'”

That’s when the man was caught on a cell phone camera punching the victims.

The man, who stands over six feet and weighs more than 200 pounds, ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles police at 213-996-1851.

