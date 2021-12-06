BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who committed a lewd act on a train platform at an MBTA station in front of “shocked and horrified” passengers on Sunday night.

Transit police say the man committed the act at the Tufts Medical Center station in full view of numerous people around 7:40 p.m., officials said.

Investigators on Monday shared surveillance images of the suspect in the hope people can share his whereabouts.

Transit Police Department

Anyone who sees the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 873873.

