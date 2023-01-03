BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter when he was unhappy with the way his coffee was made at a McDonalds in Roxbury.

Officers responding to the McDonalds on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on Dec. 29 learned the man “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.”

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

