Police searching for man who entered elementary school in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who entered an elementary school after hours on March 6, officials said.

The man entered the school through a door opened when a parent left, while students were participating in after-school programs, police said. The man allegedly did not come into contact with any students and after school officials found him and asked him why he was in the school, his answers were inconsistent and he was removed from the building.

Police said no criminal charges are pending but they are looking to identify the man. Anyone with information should contact the Franklin Police Detective Division at 508-528- 1212.

