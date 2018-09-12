Police searching for man who escaped NH police station

BRADFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say escaped from the Bradford Police Department Tuesday morning.

Jacob Spaulding, 34, escaped custody around 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say why Spaulding was in custody.

Anyone with information on Spaulding’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 603-938-2522.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)