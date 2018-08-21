Police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at Hingham Public Library

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself in front of a woman inside the Hingham Public Library on Monday.

Officers responding to the library on Leavitt Steet for a report of a man exposing his genitals shortly before 3 p.m. spoke with a 29-year-old woman who told them that the suspect had fled the building.

The victim said the incident happened on the building’s second floor near an oversized book section. She was seated at a table and the man was sitting on the ground near several bookcases when he exposed himself, according to police. He did not speak to her.

The man is described as white, between 30-40 years old, wearing an orange and yellow plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

