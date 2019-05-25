Police searching for man who held up Mansfield convenience store in rabbit mask

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a Mansfield convenience store in a rabbit mask early Friday morning.

Police responding to a reported armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Chancy Street about 12:25 a.m. spoke with a store clerk who reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a masked gunman who fled on foot toward the rear of the building.

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, Mansfield police said “Let’s call him Frank” — a reference to the movie Donnie Darko, which featured a demonic bunny named Frank.

Torrential downpours hampered the efforts of officers to locate the suspect, who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a short black male, approximately 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and a rabbit mask and may have scarring or discoloration on his hands.

The incident comes after a man in a monkey mask robbed a store in Providence on Sunday, and clerk was shot in Attleboro by a man in a monkey mask one day later. Police believe those two incidents are related but do not know if the robbery in Mansfield is connected.

Any information is urged to contact Mansfield police at 508-261-7300.

