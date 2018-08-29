Police searching for man who led officers on car chase in Haverhill

Police are searching for a man who allegedly fled on foot in Haverhill after leading officers on a car chase along Route 97 near Interstate 495.
Residents are being warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area.
The suspect is described as a black man with face tattoos who was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, a black shirt, and black shorts.
Haverhill police and a state police Airwing crew are assisting with the search.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)