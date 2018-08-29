Police searching for man who led officers on car chase in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are searching for a man who allegedly fled on foot in Haverhill after leading officers on a car chase along Route 97 near Interstate 495.

Residents are being warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

The suspect is described as a black man with face tattoos who was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, a black shirt, and black shorts.

Haverhill police and a state police Airwing crew are assisting with the search.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

MSP assets in #Haverhill searching for man who fled vehicle on Route 97 near I-495 area. Expect to see heavy police presence in area. Described as blk male, face tattoos, cowboy hat, blk shirt, blk shorts. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 29, 2018

The Haverhill Police Department is assisting the Massachusetts State Police in searching in the area of Carleton St and 495 for an individual who fled on foot from a motor vehicle pursuit. MSP Air wing, K-9 , and officers from both agencies are in the area. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) August 29, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)