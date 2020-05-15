Police searching for man who reportedly followed, approached 2 girls in Ashby

ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Ashby are investigating a report of a suspicious man in a vehicle who allegedly followed and approached two girls who were riding bicycles on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man driving in the area of Jewett Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. spoke with two girls who claimed the man had tried to lure them into his vehicle, according to Ashby Police Chief Fred Alden.

The girls told officers that the man was driving slowly behind them before he passed them, turned around, and approached them from the opposite direction, Alden said. The man then reportedly stopped his car and motioned for the two to come over to him.

Both girls immediately ran away and the driver did not attempt to pursue them, Alden said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with short, brown hair. He was said to be wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and driving a dark green four-door sedan with multiple scratches, silver wheels, and a license plate that did not have a white background.

The alleged incident remains under investigation.

