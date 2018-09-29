Police searching for man who robbed Dorchester convenience store with hypodermic needle

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dorchester convenience store while armed with a hypodermic needle.

Witnesses, including Jamaiah Shaw, say they attempted to chase down the unidentified man after he robbed the Express Gas on Morrisey Blvd.

“You don’t think at that moment, you just take action,” Shaw said.

Shaw and Mike were working at the auto shop next door when a man in a hooded sweatshirt approached a gas attendant and demanded cash, according to police.

“He threatened them with a needle that supposedly had AIDS in it,” Mike said. “He said, ‘give me the money, I don’t want to hurt you, or I’ll poke you with it.'”

With the help of Shaw and Mike, police were able to arrest the woman who they say was driving the getaway car. Police found her with $450 in cash.

It wasn’t until after the incident that Shaw and Mike learned that the suspect had a needle on him.

“I’m chasing after this guy and he had a syringe the whole time,” Shaw said. “He could’ve got me.”

Police say the suspected getaway car was used in a similar incident just 10 days ago.

Police are still searching for the man who was holding the needle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

