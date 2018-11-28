Police searching for man who robbed Haverhill store at knifepoint

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Haverhill convenience store at knifepoint Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the Red Hen Pantry on River Street spoke with clerk Jagruti Patel, who told them the suspect, who was armed with a knife, sprawled out on the counter and grabbed hundreds of dollars in cash before fleeing the scene.

“He was trying to act like a normal customer,” Patel said, recalling how the man paid for a scratch ticket and made his move after asking her to get him some candy.

“He brings the money to the counter, like 75 cents,” she said. “Then I opened the register and he jumped on it and then grabbed all the money.”

Patel says he dropped a knife when he lunged for the money.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Haverhill police.

