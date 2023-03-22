HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are searching for an armed robber who held up a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the Richdale Food Shops on Lincoln Street around 2 p.m. determined a man entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol while demanding money.

He is described as being a white male who is 6 feet tall with a beard. He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, a black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants, and a surgical mask.

Hingham Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon (3/22/23). The robbery happened at Richdale Food Shops located at 185 Lincoln Street at around 2:00pm. The suspect entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hingham Police Detectives at 781-749-1212 or e-mail detectives@hpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at hpd.org.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)