MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire at knifepoint on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Brother’s Express on Union Street around 8:30 p.m. were told a man walked into the store, showed the clerk a knife, and demanded cash, according to police.

The man reportedly fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was described as being a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, with an average to thin build with a black and white jacket with a hood and PUMA written on the forearm.

He was also wearing highly reflective running shoes and had a tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

