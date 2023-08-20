MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man who robbed a Manchester, New Hampshire gas station with a box cutter on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Gulf Gas Station on the Londonderry Turnpike around 9:30 p.m. spoke with the clerk who said a man had just taken cash and cigarettes while armed with a box cutter and fled toward Wellington Road.

A K9 and drone search did not lead to the suspect, who is described as being Hispanic, about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt with an insignia on the back, black sweatpants, and a black cloth that resembled a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. James Pittman at 603-792-5551.

