Police searching for man who robbed Tewksbury convenience store

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tewksbury convenience store Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Sam’s Variety on 2316 Main St. about 10:03 p.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery, according to Tewksbury police.

Police say that during the robbery, a white male entered the store wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and a black hat and approached the register, demanding all the money from the cash drawer.

After he received the money, he exited the store toward Main Street, according to police.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 978-851-7373.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)