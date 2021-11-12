BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a 16-year-old Boston Public Schools student’s saxophone at an MBTA station in Boston last month.

The student had placed her school-issued saxophone on a bench on the outbound platform of the Fields Corner Station around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, transit police said.

She turned away briefly and a man grabbed her saxophone and left the station, police added.

The saxophone is reportedly valued at more than $3,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

