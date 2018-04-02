MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who stole a street sweeper in Medford.

Officials said the sweeper was seen on Interstate 93 north after it was reported stolen Sunday morning.

A short time later, Massachusetts State Police said the driver behind the wheel of the street sweeper drove at a trooper on Elm Street in Medford, then got back on the highway.

Police said that they found is abandoned.

