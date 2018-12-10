MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man accused of stealing a Toys for Tots collection jar from a business in Manchester last month.

The suspect entered Signature Flight Support, located at One Garside Way, around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 and spoke with an employee about fuel for his vehicle, police said.

The employee turned away to get the man a cup of coffee when the suspect allegedly took the jar, which contained about $20, and left the business.

He is described as a Caucasian man with a gray beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Manchester police’s detective unit at 603-792-5500 and reference case number 18-17255.

