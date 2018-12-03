Police searching for man who toppled menorah in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are investigating after several people witnessed a man topple a menorah on Sunday.

Officers responding to the Cambridge Commons area about 3:30 p.m. spoke to several witnesses who said a man on a bicycle had ridden up to a large menorah, pushed it over and then took off, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

The man, who was said to be wearing all black, fled toward Waterhouse Street.

Video shared on Twitter by Lillian Carrasquillo showed a group of Good Samaritans uprighting the menorah.

“Two young women had witnessed a young man on a bike push it over with intent,” she said in a tweet. “We gathered some strangers to help us put it back up.”

Walking past Cambridge Common today w @itsmejono, we saw the park menorah on the ground. 2 young women had witnessed a young man on a bike push it over with intent. We gathered some strangers to help us put it back up. Then the older, Jewish gentleman said a Hanukkah prayer. pic.twitter.com/dm5oX0aX0I — lillian milagros🇵🇷 (@lillian) December 2, 2018

Sunday marked the official start of Hanukkah.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a criminal act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3359.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)