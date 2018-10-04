Police searching for Manchester, NH armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a convenience store Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Brothers Express on Union Street about 9:40 p.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man had just entered the store and demanded cash while reaching for an unknown item in his pocket and threatening to shoot him, according to Manchester police.

The clerk, who didn’t have the key to open the registers, walked away from the suspect, prompting him to flee the store without any cash.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male who appeared to be of average height and weight.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Manchester police at 603-792-5400.

