MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a 19-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man who is facing a criminal charge in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 13, according to police.

Busi Valcarcel was identified as a suspect after a report was filed with the Manchester Police Department on Oct. 9. He is now facing charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and violating his bail conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)