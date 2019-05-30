Police searching for masked gunman who held up North End convenience store

Boston police are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a North End convenience store on Thursday.

A surveillance camera was recording as the masked man walked into Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street and pulled a gun out on the cashier.

There were no injuries.

A woman whose daughter lived in the area said she was shocked to learn of the brazen crime.

“Surprising,” she said, “It seems like a safe neighborhood.”

No additional information was immediately available.

