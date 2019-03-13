Police searching for Massport vehicle stolen from Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Massport vehicle that stolen Wednesday night from Logan Airport, officials say.

The vehicle was stolen from the curb outside Terminal E, according to Massport.

An employee had pulled over and left the engine running to pick up trash outside the building when someone jumped in the vehicle and drove off, Massport says.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Massport in locating the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

